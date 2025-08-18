US envoy urges Lebanon to resolve Hezbollah arms

Shafaq News – Beirut

Hezbollah’s disarmament would benefit both Lebanon and its Shiite community, US Envoy Tom Barrack asserted on Monday, framing the step as enforcement of existing resolutions rather than a new accord.

After meeting Lebanese President Joseph Aoun at the Presidential Palace in Baabda, Barrack emphasized that Washington’s role is “advisory, not coercive,” stressing that the weapons issue must ultimately be resolved by the Lebanese state. He noted that Beirut has already taken an initial step, urging Israel to respond in kind.

Barrack also pressed for a nationwide reconstruction plan extending beyond the south, where the 2024 war with Israel killed 4,115 people and destroyed around 50,000 housing units nationally along with critical infrastructure, calling for cooperation “free of hostility,” while expressing confidence that the coming weeks would bring visible improvements in living conditions as part of what he described as an emerging roadmap for dialogue with regional players.

His remarks came after Lebanon’s cabinet endorsed the general objectives of the US-backed disarmament initiative, which Hezbollah has denounced as “a scheme advancing foreign agendas over national sovereignty.” However, Hezbollah’s Secretary-General Naim Qassem reaffirmed that the group would not give up its weapons, insisting there can be “no Lebanese sovereignty without the resistance.”