US envoy: Hamas response to ceasefire proposal unacceptable

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff revealed that he had received Hamas’ response to Washington’s ceasefire proposal, describing it as “totally unacceptable”.

Witkoff urged Hamas in a post on X to adopt the current framework as the basis for proximity talks, which he said could begin this coming week, adding that the proposal offers the only path toward securing a 60-day ceasefire in the coming days.

While Hamas has not publicly disclosed the content of its response, Israeli media outlets reported that the group submitted several amendments to the US-backed framework, including a demand for a ceasefire lasting up to seven years, a full Israeli military withdrawal from areas captured since March.