US envoy: Hamas response to ceasefire proposal unacceptable
Shafaq News/ On Saturday, US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff revealed that he had received Hamas’ response to Washington’s ceasefire proposal, describing it as “totally unacceptable”.
Witkoff urged Hamas in a post on X to adopt the current framework as the basis for proximity talks, which he said could begin this coming week, adding that the proposal offers the only path toward securing a 60-day ceasefire in the coming days.
I received the Hamas response to the United States' proposal. It is totally unacceptable and only takes us backward.Hamas should…— Office of the Special Envoy to the Middle East (@SE_MiddleEast) May 31, 2025
While Hamas has not publicly disclosed the content of its response, Israeli media outlets reported that the group submitted several amendments to the US-backed framework, including a demand for a ceasefire lasting up to seven years, a full Israeli military withdrawal from areas captured since March.