US assault on Yemen: Fresh strikes leave +10 injured

Shafaq News/ The United States carried out a wave of airstrikes on several areas in Yemen, resulting in more than 10 injuries.

The US launched two strikes on Attan in central Sana'a, three on Khabb wa ash Sha'af in Al-Jawf, and two on Raghwan in Marib. In Sana'a province, seven airstrikes hit Al-Malika in Bani Hushaysh and Bani Matar, while three more targeted areas east of Saada city, according to Al-Masirah TV, affiliated with the Houthis (Ansarallah).

The Health Ministry in Sana'a said 14 civilians were wounded in a strike in Shuoub district.

As part of its campaign against the Houthis since March 15, 2025, the US has conducted over 1,000 airstrikes on Yemen, causing severe civilian casualties and widespread destruction, as detailed by the 26 September newspaper, aligned with the group.

The attack comes just hours after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to deliver decisive blows to the group.