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US Treasury: Iran commits to Hormuz transit, IAEA access

US Treasury: Iran commits to Hormuz transit, IAEA access
2026-06-22T13:49:40+00:00

Shafaq News- Washington

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated on Sunday that Iran has committed to ensuring free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and allowing inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) access to the country as part of ongoing negotiations in Switzerland.

He added that the US Treasury had issued a temporary 60-day general license authorizing the production, delivery, and sale of Iranian oil.

The first round of US-Iran negotiations concluded constructively in Switzerland overnight, with both sides agreeing to continue technical talks this week and establish new mechanisms to oversee implementation of their recent agreement.

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