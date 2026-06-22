US Treasury: Iran commits to Hormuz transit, IAEA access

Shafaq News- Washington

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated on Sunday that Iran has committed to ensuring free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and allowing inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) access to the country as part of ongoing negotiations in Switzerland.

He added that the US Treasury had issued a temporary 60-day general license authorizing the production, delivery, and sale of Iranian oil.

Under President @realDonaldTrump and @VP, we continue to make the world safer and more prosperous.In line with the ongoing productive talks in Switzerland, Iran has committed to free and open transit in the Strait of Hormuz and to permit International Atomic Energy Agency… — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) June 22, 2026

The first round of US-Iran negotiations concluded constructively in Switzerland overnight, with both sides agreeing to continue technical talks this week and establish new mechanisms to oversee implementation of their recent agreement.

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