Kirkuk highlights coexistence during visit of Chaldean Patriarch

Shafaq News- Kirkuk

The visit of the Chaldean Catholic Patriarch of Iraq and the world, Mar Louis Raphael Sako Nona, to Kirkuk is an important event reflecting Kirkuk’s status as a model of coexistence, the Chairman of the Kirkuk Provincial Council, Mohammed Ibrahim al-Hafidh, stated on Monday.

Al-Hafidh told Shafaq News that the province was honored to receive the newly appointed head of the Chaldean Church, noting that “the visit carries a clear message that Kirkuk remains a city of diversity where different communities coexist within a framework of mutual respect.”

He praised the Chaldean Church's “historic central role” in promoting values of love, peace, and tolerance, adding that this message is particularly important amid Iraq’s current circumstances and the need to strengthen social stability.

The Patriarch arrived in Kirkuk earlier in the day from Mosul as part of a broader visit to several Iraqi provinces.

During his stay, he said there is a significant difference between the current situation in liberated areas, including Mosul and other towns, compared to the period of control by extremist groups.

He also noted that the church delegation observed clear improvements in infrastructure and services, alongside ongoing reconstruction efforts aimed at gradually restoring normal life.

“The main challenge is not limited to infrastructure, but also lies in rebuilding society on sound foundations based on respect for human dignity and strengthening coexistence among Iraq’s religious and ethnic communities,” the Patriarch stressed.

Separately, Iraqi Turkmen Front leader and MP Arshad al-Salihi linked the visit to the broader issue of minority rights, saying Iraq’s diversity must be a source of strength rather than division.

Al-Salihi said Iraq’s components still need clearer legislation to protect their religious and ethnic rights, calling for the adoption of laws on minority protection and anti-discrimination during the current parliamentary term.

He emphasized the need to ensure accountability for any party engaging in discrimination based on religion, ethnicity, or affiliation, and stressed that equality before the law must be a fundamental principle of state governance.

Al-Salihi also warned against narratives of political or numerical superiority, calling instead for a national discourse based on genuine partnership among all components.

“The presence of a Chaldean Patriarch from Iraq represents an additional strength, particularly in presenting Iraq’s image internationally and enhancing its cultural and humanitarian standing.”

The Patriarch’s visit to Kirkuk on Sunday included messages focusing on religious, social, and political dimensions, while also pointing to remaining ambiguities in the political representation of Iraq’s Christian community.