US CENTCOM reaffirms Washington’s security pledge to Israel

Admiral Brad Cooper, the newly appointed head of US Central Command (CENTCOM), arrived in Israel on Saturday for his first official visit, meeting with Israeli Chief of Staff Lieut. Gen. Eyal Zamir.

On X, Cooper emphasized Washington’s “ironclad commitment” to Israel’s safety, adding that both sides are “mutually committed to enhancing regional security and stability.”

This week, Adm. Brad Cooper traveled to Israel for the first time as commander of U.S. Central Command. He met with Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, Chief of the General Staff of the Israel Defense Forces, to discuss regional security and the strong U.S.-Israel military alliance. “The… pic.twitter.com/4oZrVNGJZ4 — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) September 6, 2025

The visit comes less than a month after Israel’s cabinet approved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan for a military takeover of the Gaza Strip—where Israeli hostilities have killed more than 63,000 people since October 7—starting with the displacement of residents from Gaza City to the south, followed by encirclement and further incursions into urban centers.