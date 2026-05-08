UAE accuses Iran of missile and drone attack after Hormuz clashes

Shafaq News- Abu Dhabi

The United Arab Emirates said on Friday that its air defense systems were intercepting Iranian missile and drone attacks, a day after Washington and Tehran exchanged strikes and accusations over alleged ceasefire violations in and around the Strait of Hormuz.

The UAE Ministry of Defense confirmed that sounds heard across the country were caused by ongoing interception operations.

تتعامل حالياً الدفاعات الجوية الإماراتية مع اعتداءات صاروخية وطائرات مسيرة قادمة من ايران وتؤكد وزارة الدفاع أن الاصوات المسموعة في مناطق متفرقة من الدولة هي نتيجة تعامل منظومات الدفاعات الجوية الإماراتية للصواريخ الباليستية، والجوالة والطائرات المسيرة.UAE Air Defences system… pic.twitter.com/zXBJJUad1T — وزارة الدفاع |MOD UAE (@modgovae) May 8, 2026

Iran has yet to comment on the incident.

On Thursday, Iran’s military accused Washington of violating the April 8 ceasefire by targeting an Iranian oil tanker in coastal waters and another vessel near the UAE’s Fujairah port, while US strikes hit Bandar Khamir, Sirik, and Qeshm Island in southern Iran. Iranian air defenses were also activated over western Tehran.

The military further claimed that several Gulf states had supported Washington during the attacks, warning that the alleged involvement “will not pass without consequences.” Tehran has repeatedly targeted the UAE and other Gulf countries hosting American military facilities since the start of the US-Israeli war against Iran on February 28.

The US military, meanwhile, reported coming under Iranian missile, drone, and fast-boat attacks in the Strait of Hormuz, adding that American forces eliminated the “inbound threats” and struck Iranian military facilities allegedly involved in targeting US forces. President Donald Trump described the strikes on Iranian targets as a “love tap,” while insisting that “the ceasefire is going” and “it’s in effect.”