Two killed in Israeli strike on southern Lebanon

Shafaq News – Tyre

An Israeli airstrike killed two brothers in southern Lebanon, the National News Agency reported on Monday.

Local media outlets said the strike hit a sawmill on the outskirts of al-Bayyad near Tyre.

Israel's military has yet to comment on the matter.

Israel continues to carry out raids across southern Lebanon despite the November 2024 ceasefire. The Health Ministry says more than 285 people have been killed and 630 wounded since the truce began, while the UN Human Rights Office has recorded 103 civilian deaths.