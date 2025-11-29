Two children killed in Gaza as settler violence rises in the West Bank

Shafaq News – Gaza / West Bank

Two children were killed by Israeli army fire in the town of Bani Suheila, inside the “yellow line” east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, Local sources reported on Saturday.

The so-called “yellow line” is the boundary to which Israeli forces withdrew during the first phase of the ceasefire.

Israeli aircraft carried out strikes on the Al-Tuffah and Al-Shujaiya neighborhoods in Gaza City, while artillery targeted areas east of Jabalia.

The Israeli army said it killed three fighters who “crossed the yellow line and posed a threat to our forces,” adding that its troops found the bodies of nine fighters east of Rafah and “eliminated 30 fighters in the tunnels recently.”

In the West Bank, Israeli forces withdrew from the town of Tubas after a four-day operation.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said members of an ambulance crew were injured after Israeli forces fired tear gas in Tubas.

Separately, settlers reportedly attacked Palestinian homes near the northern entrance to Halhul, north of Al-Khalil.

Earlier, ten Palestinians were injured in settler attacks in the Khalayel al-Louz area south of Bethlehem. Israeli forces also arrested five Palestinians, including two children and a woman, in Qalqilya province.

