Two Israelis killed, six injured in Beisan attack

Shafaq News – Middle East

A combined ramming and stabbing attack killed two Israelis and wounded six others in the northeastern city of Beisan, Israel’s Magen David Adom (Red Shield of David) said on Friday.

The assailant had entered Israel several days earlier before carrying out the attack, the Israeli Army Radio reported, while police said he was a Palestinian from Qabatiya in the West Bank.

In response, the Israeli army said it was preparing to enter Qabatiya, following orders from Defense Minister Israel Katz to act “forcefully and immediately” against the city.

מתחקיר ראשוני לפיגוע הדריסה והדקירה שבוצע במרחב בית שאן ובהמשך בעין חרוד ובעפולה, עולה כי המחבל הינו שוהה בלתי חוקי שחדר לפני מספר ימים לשטח ישראל.כוחות צה"ל קפצו לזירת הפיגוע בבית שאן ומתבצעות הערכות מצב בגזרות השונות.כוחות נוספים מתגברים את מרחב התפר וכן נערכים לקראת כניסה… — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) December 26, 2025

Such attacks have occurred repeatedly in recent months. In November, another ramming and stabbing attack near Gush Etzion Junction killed an Israeli and wounded several others, with Palestinian Islamic Jihad claiming responsibility.