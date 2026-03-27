Turkiye: US-Iran talks underway

Shafaq News- Ankara

Turkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Friday that negotiations between the United States and Iran have begun, signaling renewed diplomatic movement as tensions persist.

Fidan said Ankara held extended talks with Iranian officials and is coordinating with Washington on the negotiations, adding that both sides now hold positions that differ from before the war.

Earlier, Fidan held calls with Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Pakistan’s Ishaq Dar, Egypt’s Badr Abdelatty, and US officials as part of efforts to contain the escalation. The discussions focused on regional developments and attempts to prevent the conflict from widening.