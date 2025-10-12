Trump plan kicks off: +400 aid trucks enter Gaza

Shafaq News – Gaza

More than 400 aid trucks entered Gaza on Sunday, with a partial reopening of the Rafah border crossing with Egypt expected soon, the state-run Palestine TV reported.

This surge of assistance comes after US President Donald Trump's plan ended the two-year-long Israeli war in the strip.

Earlier, Hamas and Israel confirmed the ceasefire’s implementation after approving the first phase of Trump’s plan. In addition to the humanitarian aid, the agreement covers a phased withdrawal of Israeli forces, a prisoner exchange, Gaza’s disarmament, and the formation of a transitional authority to oversee reconstruction and governance. Both sides also announced that the release of all 48 hostages will begin on Monday morning.

Meanwhile, nearly half a million Palestinians have returned to Gaza City in the northern part of the enclave, despite catastrophic destruction that has affected more than 90% of the city.

According to the Palestinian News Agency (WAFA), returnees are covering long distances of up to seven kilometers along Al-Rashid and Salah al-Din streets due to the absence of transportation and basic infrastructure.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) estimated that nearly 1.9 million people have been displaced within Gaza since the start of the war, with most forced to move at least once.

