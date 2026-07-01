Trump hails 'excellent' Iran talks as $3B deal takes shape

Shafaq News- Washington/ Doha

US President Donald Trump stated on Wednesday that talks with Iran in Qatar's capital, Doha, had been "excellent," adding that negotiations were making "very good" progress toward dismantling Tehran's nuclear capabilities.

Earlier today, Arab media reported that Iran and the United States had reached a preliminary agreement to release $3 billion in Iranian funds as part of indirect technical talks on implementing their bilateral memorandum of understanding.

Tehran had linked progress in the negotiations to securing the release of the funds. Parallel discussions are also underway on a new mechanism for managing navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, based on a proposal put forward by Oman.

Read more: US-Iran indirect talks underway in Doha