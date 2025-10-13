Trump: A historic dawn for the Middle East

Shafaq News – Middle East

On Monday, US President Donald Trump declared the Gaza peace accord a “historic dawn" for the Middle East, marking the end of the war that killed more than 67,800 Palestinians in the strip, mostly women and children.

Brokered by Washington, the agreement outlines a phased Israeli withdrawal and a $10B reconstruction fund backed by Gulf and European donors. The signing ceremony is set for today at the Sharm El-Sheikh Summit, co-chaired by Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, with more than 20 countries—including Iraq, Saudi Arabia, the UK, France, Italy, Turkiye, Jordan, and Spain—expected to attend.

Iran declined an invitation to attend the summit, with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi saying Tehran cannot engage with countries that “threaten and sanction” it, while reaffirming support for efforts to end the war in Gaza.

Addressing the Knesset in Tel Aviv, Trump credited Arab and Muslim nations for pressuring Hamas to release the hostages, saying “unity is stronger than conflict.”

He claimed the United States had ended eight wars in eight months, dismantled Iran’s nuclear program, and supported efforts to “eliminate Hezbollah” in Lebanon, pledging help to build a “peaceful, sovereign Lebanon.”

“Israel’s security will no longer be threatened once Hamas is disarmed,” he said, adding that regional governments had agreed to a plan for the group’s demilitarization.

Trump’s remarks followed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s address, in which he praised the US leader as “the greatest friend Israel has ever had” for his role in brokering the deal.