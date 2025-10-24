Three more years: Turkiye to supply arms to Syria

Shafaq News – Ankara

Turkiye and Syria have intensified military coordination following Ankara’s decision to extend its cross-border operation mandate for another three years, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters, ministry Spokesman Zeki Akturk emphasized that both countries aim to strengthen Syria’s defense capacity and promote regional stability, adding that Turkiye’s military “will take all necessary steps to counter threats to national security.”

Turkish officials also told Bloomberg that Ankara plans to supply Syria with armored vehicles, drones, artillery, and air-defense systems to bolster its fight against “extremist groups” and secure shared borders.

According to the officials, both sides had agreed to expand joint operations against the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) from five to 30 kilometers inside Syrian territory, despite the SDF’s recent move to integrate into the Syrian army under the March 10 agreement.

