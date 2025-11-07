Tehran could be evacuated due to drought, cautions Iran’s Pezeshkian

Shafaq News – Tehran

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian warned that the country’s deepening drought could force the evacuation of Tehran, as water reserves supplying the capital continue to shrink.

In a statement carried by Iranian media, Pezeshkian said persistent drought conditions may leave the government with no choice but to activate emergency plans.

According to Pezeshkian, Tehran—home to nearly 15 million people—relies on five key dams: Amir Kabir, Lar, Mamloo, Taleghan, and Latian. However, data from the Iran Meteorological Organization shows rainfall in the capital is 40% below average this year.

The country has faced worsening water shortages for months, prompting nighttime supply cuts in parts of Tehran and advisories urging residents to store water for daily use.

The drought has also intensified other pressures, contributing to a rise in air pollution, inflation, and housing costs. According to IRNA, 19 major dams across Iran are nearing depletion, and national reservoir levels have dropped to just 35% of capacity.