Tehran boosts military readiness despite progress in US diplomacy

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran will deploy new air defense systems to strengthen its response to aerial threats, Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, the country’s central military command, stated on Monday, linking the upgrade to evolving operational requirements.

In a statement, Ali Abdollahi, commander of the headquarters, noted that Iran’s military capabilities remain fully in place, arguing that Tehran’s air defense performance during the current war improved significantly compared to the June 2025 escalation with Israel.

Despite recent reports pointing to major progress in negotiations between Washington and Tehran, including a memorandum of understanding (MoU), both the US and Israel have repeatedly warned of renewed escalation if the talks fail.