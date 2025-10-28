Tehran: US actions in Caribbean dangerous and unlawful

Shafaq News – Tehran

Iran’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday condemned recent US threats against Venezuela, warning that Washington’s military activities in Latin America pose a serious threat to regional peace and stability.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei told reporters during his weekly press conference that the world is witnessing a rise in unilateral behavior at the international level.

He stressed that the most fundamental principles of international law—namely, the prohibition of the use of force and respect for national sovereignty—are being violated in Latin America under the pretext of combating drug trafficking. Baqaei affirmed that Tehran views US military actions in the region as “a dangerous development undermining peace and security.”

The Iranian spokesperson also reaffirmed Iran’s cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency under parliamentary oversight, coordination with Russia and China against US sanctions, and expanding ties with Iraq, Turkiye, and Afghanistan.

Tensions in the Caribbean have intensified amid a US military buildup near Venezuela, officially framed as part of Washington’s counter-narcotics campaign targeting alleged drug-smuggling networks linked to Venezuelan and Colombian groups. Since September, US forces have carried out ten airstrikes on boats accused of trafficking drugs into the United States, eight of them in the Caribbean, leaving at least 43 people dead.

Venezuela repeatedly denied the US accusations, and mobilized its forces in response, and Colombian President Gustavo Petro has criticized the US operations as violations of international law.