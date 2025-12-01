Tehran, Riyadh affirm cooperation to boost Middle East stability

Shafaq News – Tehran

Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Foreign Minister visited Tehran this week as part of ongoing talks and consultations between the two countries, Iran’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

In a press conference, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei pointed out both nations has been steadily working to deepen cooperation, a process that began nearly two years ago as ties started to improve.

The discussions also turned to major regional issues, including the situations in Palestine, Lebanon, and Syria, with both sides stressing the importance of building trust, strengthening regional understanding, and promoting stability across West Asia.

After years of strained relations, Iran and Saudi Arabia have been taking concrete steps to repair their relationship. In March 2023, they reopened embassies and exchanged ambassadors. Since then, a series of high-level visits, resumed flights, and expanded collaboration in diplomacy, trade, and culture have followed.