Shafaq News- Damascus

Protests erupted across several Syrian provinces on Friday over Israeli military incursions into southern Syria, following the killing of a man with a disability during an Israeli raid in Daraa province.

A Shafaq News correspondent reported demonstrations and gatherings in Daraa, Quneitra, Al-Hasakah, Raqqa and Salamiyah in Hama province.

Calls for similar protests were also reported in Homs, Masyaf and parts of Damascus and its countryside.

Demonstrators carried banners condemning Israeli incursions into southern Syria and demanding an end to the operations and the release of Syrians detained in Daraa and Quneitra.

The protests followed the killing of Muath Salama Al-Baeer, a man with a disability, during an Israeli military incursion into the village of Jamla in rural Daraa. Hundreds attended his funeral on Thursday amid anger over the circumstances of his death.

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According to local accounts, an Israeli military patrol involving approximately 15 vehicles entered the village and searched several homes. Al-Baeer was reportedly shot while walking through a neighborhood during the operation.

Local sources said he was subsequently taken, wounded, to Tel Al-Ghaithar, an Israeli military gathering point north of Wadi Al-Raqqad.

The Israeli military said its troops opened fire after a person it considered a threat continued approaching them during the operation. It said the incident was under review.