Syrian factions in Suwayda form ‘National Guard’

Shafaq News – Suwayda

Factions in Syria’s southern Suwayda province have formed the “National Guard” to restore order and protect the community after weeks of violence, Suwayda 24 reported on Saturday.

According to the Syrian news platform, the declaration was endorsed during a meeting at the Druze spiritual leadership headquarters, attended by religious and community leaders. Organizers said the new body would merge rival groups under one command and curb the spread of unchecked weapons.

A source in the leadership told the outlet that the guard’s missions include defending villages, countering extremist groups such as ISIS, and tightening control over desert borders to block arms and drug smuggling.

Leaders stressed the project also aims to institutionalize local forces within a framework that stays “under the roof of the future Syrian state and the law,” offering an inclusive structure open to all residents of Suwayda.

The southern province, home to Syria’s Druze minority, has been gripped by clashes since mid-July that killed hundreds and displaced more than 128,000 people. Limited aid deliveries and sporadic attacks have deepened fears of instability.