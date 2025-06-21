Syrian aviation authority blocks AANES move on Qamishli Airport

Shafaq News/ On Saturday evening, the Syrian Civil Aviation Authority (SCAA) issued a statement rejecting the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria’s (AANES) recent decision to establish a new authority for managing Qamishli International Airport.

The SCAA stressed that the closure is binding on all local and international aviation entities, adding that it is the sole legally authorized body to manage airports and oversee air traffic within Syrian airspace.

It further warned that any attempt to operate or utilize the airport without coordination with Damascus constitutes a violation of international aviation regulations.

On June 19, the Executive Council of the AANES issued a decree establishing a general administration for Qamishli Airport, claiming authority over its operations. The council declared the move effective immediately and called on relevant parties to adhere to the new structure.

Qamishli Airport has remained closed to civilian flights since the fall of the Al-Assad regime late last year. Since then, only Russian military aircraft have used the facility.

Government institutions such as civil courts, population registries, and directorates of civil affairs, immigration, and passports also remain inactive in AANES-held areas, raising the risk of further administrative and political escalation.