Syria’s Kurds refuse involvement in Hezbollah clash

Shafaq News- Damascus

Syria's Kurdish factions will not be involved in any potential confrontation between Damascus and Lebanon's Hezbollah, Aldar Khalil, a member of the Democratic Union Party (PYD), indicated on Saturday, stressing that their mission remains limited to defending their areas.

In remarks to the Syrian Kurdish broadcaster Ronahi TV, Khalil explained that Kurdish brigades are currently participating in military training with the Syrian army under the January 29 agreement, which underscores continued military and security coordination, along with provisions related to border crossings, airports, and oil.

Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump voiced frustration with Israel's performance against Hezbollah and praised Syria’s transitional President Ahmed al-Sharaa, predicting that Damascus would do "a good job" against the Lebanese group.

Al-Sharaa, however, maintained that Syria does not intend to become involved in any escalation with Lebanon, describing Damascus' goal as pursuing a solution that serves both countries, preserves stability and coexistence, and creates opportunities for economic and development cooperation.