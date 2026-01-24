Syria denies extending ceasefire with SDF

Shafaq News– Damascus (Updated at 16:28)

Syria’s Foreign Ministry on Saturday denied reports that Damascus had agreed to extend the four-day ceasefire with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), state-run SANA said.

Earlier, a Syrian government source told Agence France-Presse (AFP) that the truce was likely to be extended for up to one month and remain in place until a political arrangement acceptable to both sides is reached.

The ceasefire, agreed on January 20, was part of a broader understanding reached between Damascus and the SDF after days of clashes in northern and eastern Syria. Under that framework, the two sides committed to continued talks on easing tensions and addressing unresolved issues, including the future of Kurdish-run civilian and security institutions, after the SDF withdrew from large areas it had previously controlled.

As the deadline set for today approaches, Syrian government forces and Kurdish fighters amassed along front lines in northern Syria, with the SDF reinforcing positions in Qamishli, Hasakah, and Kobani amid fears of renewed clashes, Reuters reported.

Read more: Syria’s calm: An end to threat or a start of a complex security phase for Iraq?