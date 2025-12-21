Syria arrests seven ISIS members in Damascus raid

Shafaq News – Damascus

Syrian security forces arrested the leader of an ISIS cell during a raid in the town of Daraya, southwest of Damascus, the Syrian Interior Ministry said on Sunday.

In a statement, the ministry added that forces also arrested six other members during a security operation targeting a hideout used by the group.

متزعم الخلية الإرهابية التابعة لتنظيم داعش وأفرادها الستة، الذين أُلقي القبض عليهم خلال العملية الأمنية التي نفذتها وحدات الأمن الداخلي في ريف دمشق بالتعاون مع جهاز الاستخبارات العامة بمدينة داريا، pic.twitter.com/BLDs8Vy4j9 — وزارة الداخلية السورية (@syrianmoi) December 21, 2025

State-run Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) earlier quoted Ahmad Al-Dallati, head of internal security in Rural Damascus, as saying the raid resulted in the seizure of weapons and ammunition prepared for planned attacks.

Earlier this month, security forces in Idlib detained another cell accused of carrying out attacks against security and military patrols in Idlib and Aleppo.

United States jet fighters also conducted a “large-scale” strike on December 20 against ISIS infrastructure and weapons sites in the country, following an attack on US and “partner forces," according to the Central Command (CENTCOM).

Despite losing territorial control in previous years, ISIS remains active in Syria through sleeper cells and small, decentralized networks.

Read more: ISIS regroups in Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon: a new strategy?