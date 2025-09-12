Syria–US talks: Al-Sharaa meets CENTCOM Chief in Damascus

Shafaq News – Damascus

Syrian transitional President Ahmad al-Sharaa held talks in Damascus on Friday with US Central Command Chief Admiral Charles Bradley Cooper, in a rare high-level meeting on political and military cooperation, state media said.

The session at the People’s Palace was also attended by US Special Envoy to Syria Tom Barrack, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA). Discussions centered on strengthening bilateral cooperation to “serve mutual interests” and “support regional stability.”

SANA described the atmosphere as positive, citing a shared commitment to deepen ties and broaden channels of communication between Damascus and Washington.

Earlier today, al-Sharaa received a delegation from the Syrian American Council with Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani, and highlighted the Council’s initiatives to ease sanctions and foster conditions for reconstruction and development.