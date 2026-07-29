Syria-SDF integration enters ‘final phase’

Shafaq News- Damascus

Most provisions of the agreement integrating the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) into state institutions have been implemented over the past five months, Mustafa Abdi, a member of the presidential delegation overseeing the process, told Shafaq News on Wednesday.

Abdi said four brigades had joined the Syrian army and thousands of recruits had entered the Internal Security Forces after completing interviews, assessments, and training. The two sides have also released more than 1,000 detainees, while Damascus has assumed control of prisons and integrated departments responsible for health, religious endowments, postal services, agriculture, and water.

Oil wells and border crossings have also been transferred to state authority, while the Alouk water station has resumed supplying Al-Hasakah, Abdi stated. Thousands of displaced families have returned to Afrin and Raqqa, with efforts continuing to return residents to Ras Al-Ain.

The SDF and the Kurdish-led Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria could soon announce their dissolution, according to Abdi.

On January 30, Damascus and the SDF reached a ceasefire and phased integration agreement providing for military and administrative structures, prisons, oil fields, border crossings, and other institutions in northeastern Syria to come under state authority.