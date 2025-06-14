Syria, Jordan seal skies over rising regional tensions

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Syrian General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) announced the temporary closure of Syrian airspace to all civilian flights.

In a statement, the authority said the airspace will remain closed until 8:00 a.m. Damascus time on June 15, adding that technical and administrative teams are closely monitoring developments in coordination with relevant local and international bodies.

Jordan’s state news agency announced that the country has decided to close its airspace again “until further notice” amid ongoing tensions between Israel and Iran.

رئيس هيئة الطيران: تعليق مؤقت لحركة الطيران في الأجواء الأردنية إلى إشعار آخر#بترا #الأردن #عاجل pic.twitter.com/74F2DbImlm — Jordan News Agency (@Petranews) June 14, 2025

Meanwhile, authorities in Iraq prolonged the airspace shutdown until 7:00 p.m.

The escalation comes less than 48 hours after Israel carried out airstrikes on nuclear and military sites inside Iran, killing several senior IRGC commanders. In response, Iran launched missiles and drones toward Israeli territory, marking an unprecedented level of confrontation.