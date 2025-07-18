Syria Civil Defense loses contact with team leader

Shafaq News – Damascus

The Syria Civil Defense lost contact with one of its senior responders in Suwayda during a UN evacuation mission, amid ongoing clashes between Bedouin tribal fighters and Druze armed factions in southern Syria.

The organization announced in a statement that it had been unable to reach Hamza al-Amareen, head of an emergency response center, since July 16. A local woman who was with him in the vehicle said armed men stopped them, forced him out, and took the car.

A brief phone call had been made the following morning, during which a man answering al-Amareen’s phone said he was “safe.” No further communication followed.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) reported in a statement that several aid workers had been assaulted, an ambulance had come under fire, and a warehouse along with nearby vehicles had been burned.

SARC expressed deep concern over the worsening conditions and called for the protection of civilians and relief workers, reaffirming its principles of neutrality and impartiality. The organization said it would continue providing emergency support in Suwayda and Daraa, while prioritizing volunteer safety.

Earlier, the Syrian Minister of Emergency and Disaster Management Raed al-Saleh confirmed in a post on X that over 570 people had been injured, 87 killed, and hundreds of families evacuated to safer areas.