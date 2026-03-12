Synagogue attack leaves one injury in US Michigan

Shafaq News- Michigan

US security personnel killed A suspect in an attack on a synagogue in the Detroit metropolitan area after ramming a vehicle into the building, a security official said on Thursday.

According to Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard, no students or staff were injured in the incident. However, one of the synagogue’s lead security personnel was struck by the vehicle and transported to a nearby hospital, and is expected to recover.

FBI personnel are on the scene with partners in Michigan and responding to the apparent vehicle ramming and active shooter situation out of Temple Israel Synagogue in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan. @FBIDetroit — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) March 12, 2026

In January 2026, an arson attack destroyed Beth Israel Congregation in Jackson, Mississippi. In March, two Hebrew-speaking men were assaulted in San Jose, California. In 2025, a Molotov cocktail attack in Boulder, Colorado, injured nine people at a pro-Israel gathering, and two Israeli Embassy employees were shot dead outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C.