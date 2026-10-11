Shafaq News- Beirut

A suspected Israeli war remnant exploded in southern Lebanon on Sunday, killing one person and wounding another, as Israeli airstrikes and artillery fire targeted several towns across the region, Lebanese media reported.

The explosion occurred in Wadi Al-Khanazir in the southern town of Froun, Bint Jbeil district, near residents harvesting olives. The victim, reportedly an engineer, died at the scene, while the blast injured another person and sparked a fire. Rescue teams recovered the body, evacuated the wounded person, and worked to extinguish the flames.

خرج لقطاف الزيتون فاستشهد جراء انفجار في بلدة فرون أفاد مراسل الجديد باستشهاد مواطن جراء انفجار جسم مشبوه في بلدة فرون الجنوبية أثناء قيامه بقطف الزيتون. #أخبار_الجديد https://t.co/bI98LrihnY — Al Jadeed News (@ALJADEEDNEWS) October 11, 2026

Warplanes, meanwhile, struck several locations across the Nabatieh, Tyre, Marjayoun, and Bint Jbeil districts, including Kfar Tebnit, Al-Mansouri, Tallouseh, the outskirts of Al-Qantara, and Wadi Al-Hujeir, according to Lebanese media, which said artillery fire also hit Al-Mansouri, Wadi Zibqin, and Majdal Zoun in Tyre district, as well as areas near Baraachit in Bint Jbeil district.

In Nabatieh Al-Fawqa, an Israeli drone dropped a stun grenade in the town square, while fighter jets conducted mock raids over Tyre and surrounding communities. Israeli aircraft also flew over Jezzine, Beirut, the Beqaa, and other parts of southern Lebanon, with drones spotted above the capital.

⭕الطيران الحربي الإسرائيلي شن غارة على بلدة المنصوري في قضاء صور. #لبنان #الميادين_لبنان https://t.co/c28IxofGUX — الميادين لبنان - AL Mayadeen Lebanon (@mayadeenlebanon) October 11, 2026

Overnight Israeli shelling had targeted the outskirts of Mayfadoun and Jabal Al-Qusayr in Nabatieh district, and Wadi Al-Salouqi near Majdal Selm in Marjayoun. Israeli forces also opened machine-gun fire toward Zawtar Al-Sharqiya in Nabatieh district and Khiam in Marjayoun district, where large explosions shortly after midnight were followed by heavy gunfire west of the town.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry recorded 4,386 deaths and 12,424 injuries from Israeli attacks between March 2 and October 10.

Read more: Israel reshapes southern Lebanon: Displacement and settlement fears