Suicide bombing in Islamabad leaves nearly 200 casualties

2026-02-06T13:40:20+00:00

Shafaq News- Islamabad

At least 31 people were killed and 169 others wounded when a bombing struck the Imam Bargah Shia mosque during Friday prayers in Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad, the state-run Associated Press of Pakistan reported.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ordered a comprehensive investigation into the bombing, directing security agencies to identify those responsible and bring them to justice without delay.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar condemned the attack as a “cowardly suicide” bombing on “innocent worshippers,” describing the targeting of places of worship as “a heinous crime against humanity and a blatant violation of Islamic principles.”

No group has so far taken responsibility for the attack.

The assault follows a deadly incident in November 2025, when a suicide attacker struck outside a court building in a residential area of Islamabad, killing 12 people and injuring 27 others. Pakistani authorities said the assailant was an Afghan national, though no group claimed responsibility.

