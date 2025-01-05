Suicide bombing in Balochistan leaves five dead, 56 injured

Shafaq News/ At least five people were killed and 56 others injured in a suicide attack in the Turbat area of Balochistan province, Pakistan. as reported by media outlets on Sunday.

“The suicide bombing, carried out by the Baloch Liberation Army, targeted a convoy of Pakistani security forces in Turbat. Among the casualties were five members of the Pakistani border forces. Of the injured, five were in critical condition, 31 were stable, and 20 members of the border forces had been discharged from the hospital after receiving initial treatment,” according to media reports.

This incident occurred amid a recent surge in insecurity and rebel attacks in Pakistan. A report from the Pakistani Center for Security Research and Studies indicated that Balochistan experienced the second-highest level of insecurity in 2024, following Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with 782 people killed.