Sudan detains South Sudanese mercenaries in North Kordofan

Shafaq News– Khartoum

The Sudanese military captured South Sudanese fighters aligned with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) during clashes in central Sudan, according to sources within the government-aligned Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF).

The sources, cited by Reuters, reported that the army and its allied forces detained more than 10 individuals in the towns of Kazqil and Al-Rayash in North Kordofan State. They indicated that Sudan will present official evidence *to* the government of South Sudan, confirming the involvement of these elements in the ranks of the RSF.

Separately, Hamid Ali Abubakar, security adviser to RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, was killed along with several aides in a drone strike carried out by SAF near the city of Zalingei, the capital of Central Darfur state, RSF security adviser Al-Basha Tabiq reported.

“Commander Adviser Hamid Ali Abubakar led the RSF’s Al-Saif Al-Battar,” Tabiq added, warning that SAF would “face severe consequences for this action.”

The conflict between the Sudanese army and the RSF has displaced 2,615 people from South and North Kordofan in recent days, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

The IOM reported that 1,475 people fled Kadugli between December 21 and 22, while additional displacement occurred in Al-Dalanj (180), Dallami (60), and Al-Shoul (900). Kadugli and Al-Dalanj have reportedly remained under siege by the RSF and allied Sudan People’s Liberation Movement factions since the conflict began more than two years ago.