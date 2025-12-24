UN: Sudan violence driving critical humanitarian crisis

Shafaq News – Khartoum

Escalating violence in Sudan is accelerating displacement and pushing humanitarian conditions toward critical levels, the United Nations warned on Wednesday.

In a post on X, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees flagged worsening water shortages at the Farchana refugee settlement in eastern Chad, where new arrivals fleeing the Sudan conflict are stretching already scarce resources.

Water scarcity is growing in Farchana refugee settlement as new arrivals from Sudan increase pressure on sources.UNHCR and partners continue efforts to improve access to this essential resource for families who fled Sudan and now depend on the support provided in Chad. pic.twitter.com/FshBIB99IF — UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency (@Refugees) December 24, 2025

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs cautioned that clashes in the Kordofan region are placing civilians at risk and urged all parties to respect international humanitarian law and allow unimpeded aid access.

Escalating violence across the Kordofan region is putting civilians at grave risk and forcing mass displacement.We call on all parties to immediately stop attacks on civilians, respect international humanitarian law and ensure safe and unhindered access.https://t.co/OyrpE9qqOW pic.twitter.com/L9AmGJ5MPu — UN OCHA Sudan (@UNOCHA_Sudan) December 23, 2025

Fighting between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces has displaced 2,615 people from South and North Kordofan over the past days, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

IOM data showed that 1,475 people fled Kadugli between December 21 and 22, alongside additional displacement from Al-Dalanj (180), Dallami (60), and Al-Shoul (900).

Kadugli and Al-Dalanj have reportedly remained under siege by the Rapid Support Forces and allied Sudan People’s Liberation Movement factions since the conflict erupted more than two years ago.

Renewed hostilities across North, West, and South Kordofan have uprooted tens of thousands, forcing families to scatter across Kordofan and White Nile State as security conditions continue to deteriorate.