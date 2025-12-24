UN: Sudan violence driving critical humanitarian crisis

2025-12-24T06:41:54+00:00

Shafaq News – Khartoum

Escalating violence in Sudan is accelerating displacement and pushing humanitarian conditions toward critical levels, the United Nations warned on Wednesday.

In a post on X, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees flagged worsening water shortages at the Farchana refugee settlement in eastern Chad, where new arrivals fleeing the Sudan conflict are stretching already scarce resources.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs cautioned that clashes in the Kordofan region are placing civilians at risk and urged all parties to respect international humanitarian law and allow unimpeded aid access.

Fighting between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces has displaced 2,615 people from South and North Kordofan over the past days, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

IOM data showed that 1,475 people fled Kadugli between December 21 and 22, alongside additional displacement from Al-Dalanj (180), Dallami (60), and Al-Shoul (900).

Kadugli and Al-Dalanj have reportedly remained under siege by the Rapid Support Forces and allied Sudan People’s Liberation Movement factions since the conflict erupted more than two years ago.

Renewed hostilities across North, West, and South Kordofan have uprooted tens of thousands, forcing families to scatter across Kordofan and White Nile State as security conditions continue to deteriorate.

