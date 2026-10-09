Shafaq News- Damascus/ Beirut

An Israeli airstrike targeted Syrian national Yusuf Ali Al-Hassoun near the Syrian-Lebanese border on Friday, the Israeli army announced.

The army alleged that Al-Hassoun had operated under the direction of the Iranian regime and had been involved over the past year in plans targeting Israeli forces in southern Syria, including attempts to use explosive-laden drones and fire rockets.

🎯ON THE SYRIA-LEBANON BORDER: The Syrian terrorist Yusuf Ali Al-Hassoun was struck. Hassoun operated under the direction of the Iranian regime & advanced terrorist attacks targeting Israeli civilians & IDF soldiers operating in southern Syria. Over the past year, Al-Hassoun advanced attacks against IDF soldiers that were thwarted, including the launching of explosive drones and rockets toward IDF soldiers in southern Syria. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 9, 2026

Earlier on Friday, Lebanon’s Health Ministry said an Israeli drone struck a vehicle in Hermel district, northeastern Lebanon, wounding six people, including five Syrian nationals.