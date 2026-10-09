Strike targets Syrian national near Syrian-Lebanese border

Strike targets Syrian national near Syrian-Lebanese border
2026-10-09T22:28:46+00:00

Shafaq News- Damascus/ Beirut

An Israeli airstrike targeted Syrian national Yusuf Ali Al-Hassoun near the Syrian-Lebanese border on Friday, the Israeli army announced.

The army alleged that Al-Hassoun had operated under the direction of the Iranian regime and had been involved over the past year in plans targeting Israeli forces in southern Syria, including attempts to use explosive-laden drones and fire rockets.

Earlier on Friday, Lebanon’s Health Ministry said an Israeli drone struck a vehicle in Hermel district, northeastern Lebanon, wounding six people, including five Syrian nationals.

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