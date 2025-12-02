Stabbing injures two Israeli soldiers in West Bank

Shafaq News – Ramallah

Two Israeli soldiers were injured on Tuesday in a suspected stabbing near the settlement of Ateret, north of Ramallah in the West Bank, the Israeli military reported.

The army said its forces killed the suspect, noting that additional details are under review.

לפני זמן קצר, בעקבות דיווח שהתקבל על חשוד סמוך ליישוב עטרת שבחטיבת בנימין, כוחות צה"ל קפצו לנקודה. תוך כדי בדיקת החשוד הוא החל לדקור את הכוח שהגיב בירי לעברו וחיסל אותו.פרטים נוספים בבדיקה.כוחות נוספים קפצו למרחב — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) December 2, 2025

In a separate statement, the Israeli military confirmed the death of an assailant who carried out a vehicular ramming the previous night at the Yehuda Junction in Hebron, injuring a female soldier.

סגירת מעגל בתוך שעות בודדות: חוסל המחבל שפצע לוחמת צה"ל בפיגוע דריסהלאחר ביצוע הפיגוע אתמול בערב בצומת יהודה שבחטיבת יהודה, שבו המחבל האיץ את רכבו לעבר כוחות צה"ל, פצע לוחמת צה"ל ונמלט, ניהלו כוחות הביטחון במאמץ מודיעיני משותף מרדף אחר המחבל.במהלך הלילה, זוהה המחבל על ידי… — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) December 2, 2025

Hamas described the Hebron operation as part of what it called Palestinians’ “legitimate response” to Israeli actions in Gaza and the West Bank. The group linked the rise in attacks to Israeli raids, home demolitions, and what it accused Israel of pursuing through settlement expansion and annexation, urging broader resistance and unified action.

The incidents come as the West Bank experiences a sharp escalation in deadly violence. According to the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics, 1,083 Palestinians — including 210 children — have been killed in the territory since Israel launched its war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, leaving nearly 70,000 people dead, mostly women and children.