Source: ENKS visits Damascus for political talks

Shafaq News– Damascus

A senior delegation from the Kurdish National Council in Syria (ENKS), headed by its chairman Mohammed Ismail, arrived in Damascus on Monday following an official invitation from Syria’s Foreign Ministry.

A source from the Central Committee of the Syrian Kurdistan Democratic Party, part of the ENKS, told Shafaq News that the visit aims to discuss political files of shared interest with Syrian authorities.

The trip follows recent clashes in northeastern Syria between the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and Syrian government-aligned forces. On January 30, the two sides reached a comprehensive ceasefire that provides for the deployment of Interior Ministry security forces to the centers of Hasakah and Qamishli as part of a phased integration of military, security, and administrative structures.

The ENKS described the agreement as “a step that requires responsible handling by all parties,” adding that it could open the door to a serious national dialogue between the Syrian government and Kurdish representatives aimed at stability and a comprehensive political settlement in the country.