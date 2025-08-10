Six-month Israeli plan to seize Gaza City unveiled

Shafaq News – Middle East

Israel is preparing an extended military campaign to capture Gaza City, scheduled to begin in two weeks, Israeli broadcaster Kan 11 reported on Sunday.

The plan calls for relocating more than 800,000 residents southward over at least 45 days. Additional reservists are expected to be called up within a month, boosting the military force to six divisions. A full cordon around the city is planned for October 25, followed by a ground assault.

Citing security sources, the report also indicated the operation could last six months or longer unless prisoner-exchange or ceasefire talks produce a breakthrough.

Despite opposition from some senior security officials, the Israeli cabinet has already endorsed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s proposal for a full occupation of the Strip. Hamas later condemned the decision as a war crime, asserting it had “done everything necessary” to support ceasefire efforts and pledged to continue working toward an agreement.

Meanwhile, as the conflict persists, Gaza’s Health Ministry reported 39 fatalities and 491 injuries over the past 24 hours. This brings the overall death toll since October 7, 2023, to 61,369, with 152,850 wounded.

Deaths attributed to hunger and malnutrition have reached 212, including 98 children.