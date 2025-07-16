Shas announces withdrawal from Israeli government

Shafaq News – Middle East

The ultra-Orthodox Shas party withdrew from the Israeli government on Wednesday, joining United Torah Judaism factions in protest over the stalled Haredi military exemption law.

However, according to Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper, dissolving the Knesset is not currently on the table.

Under Israeli law, a motion to dissolve the Knesset can only be reintroduced six months after a similar proposal has failed—meaning not before the conclusion of upcoming Jewish holidays.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid stated that Israel now effectively has a minority government with no mandate, calling it “an illegitimate government.”

Furthermore, the opposition’s push to collect 61 signatures in support of a dissolution bill has not gained significant traction among ultra-Orthodox lawmakers.

Earlier this week, Haaretz reported that members of the ruling Likud party believe the ultra-Orthodox bloc will avoid toppling the government—even after the Shas party, which holds 11 Knesset seats, exits the coalition. They fear a future Knesset session could make it even harder to secure exemption legislation.