Israel expands West Bank raids as Gaza death toll mounts

Shafaq News – Gaza / West Bank

On Friday, Israel carried out mass arrests in the West Bank and pounded Gaza with airstrikes that left new casualties among civilians already facing famine

In the West Bank, the Governor of Tulkarm said Israeli forces detained more than 1,000 Palestinians in a single day during sweeping raids.

يفرض #الجيش_الإسرائيلي لليوم الثاني حصارا مشددا على #طولكرم شمال #الضفة_الغربية المحتلة، تخلله حملة اعتقالات وتحقيقات ميدانية بحق عشرات الشبان بعد دهم منازلهم وتفتيشها.https://t.co/nFekeXeIjC pic.twitter.com/blWXbla3rh — Anadolu العربية (@aa_arabic) September 12, 2025

Four Israeli settlers attacked a young man with Down syndrome, beating him with clubs and iron bars in Ain Yabrud near Ramallah. He was transferred to the hospital with serious injuries.

🚨 الضفة.. مستوطنون يعتدون على شاب فلسطيني معاق في رام الله📌 أربعة مستوطنين انهالوا بالعصي وقضبان الحديد على الشاب صالح حديد المصاب بمتلازمة داون، في قرية عين يبرود شمال شرق رام الله، ما أدى لإصابته بجروح خطيرة ونقله إلى المستشفىhttps://t.co/rPCTyYSyoX pic.twitter.com/0lTcxIwM2b — Anadolu العربية (@aa_arabic) September 12, 2025

In Gaza, al-Awda Hospital reported receiving three bodies and 38 wounded in the past 24 hours after Israeli strikes hit crowds waiting for humanitarian aid south of Wadi Gaza and targeted residential areas in the central Strip.

According to the Ministry of Health, the overall death toll has now exceeded 64,700, while starvation continues to claim lives. At least 387 people, including 138 children, have died from hunger since October 2023.

UNRWA said civilians remain trapped “with no safe refuge” and face worsening food insecurity.