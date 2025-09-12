Israel expands West Bank raids as Gaza death toll mounts

Israel expands West Bank raids as Gaza death toll mounts
2025-09-12T09:05:24+00:00

Shafaq News – Gaza / West Bank

On Friday, Israel carried out mass arrests in the West Bank and pounded Gaza with airstrikes that left new casualties among civilians already facing famine

In the West Bank, the Governor of Tulkarm said Israeli forces detained more than 1,000 Palestinians in a single day during sweeping raids.

Four Israeli settlers attacked a young man with Down syndrome, beating him with clubs and iron bars in Ain Yabrud near Ramallah. He was transferred to the hospital with serious injuries.

In Gaza, al-Awda Hospital reported receiving three bodies and 38 wounded in the past 24 hours after Israeli strikes hit crowds waiting for humanitarian aid south of Wadi Gaza and targeted residential areas in the central Strip.

According to the Ministry of Health, the overall death toll has now exceeded 64,700, while starvation continues to claim lives. At least 387 people, including 138 children, have died from hunger since October 2023.

UNRWA said civilians remain trapped “with no safe refuge” and face worsening food insecurity.

