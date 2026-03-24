Seven Israeli strikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs as cross-border fire intensifies

Shafaq News- Beirut

Israeli warplanes carried out seven airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs within less than three hours early Tuesday, as Israel and Hezbollah continued exchanges of fire across the border.

Lebanese media outlets reported that an Israeli strike also targeted a residential apartment in the town of Bchamoun in Mount Lebanon, and no casualties have been reported so far.

🚨 غارة تستهدف شقة سكنية في بشامون pic.twitter.com/dGKOdxvPbf — Al Jadeed News (@ALJADEEDNEWS) March 24, 2026

The Israeli army issued evacuation warnings to residents of the southern Lebanese villages of Al-Burghliyeh and Al-Rashidieh, urging them to leave their homes and move north of the Zahrani River, alleging that Hezbollah is using the area for terrorist activities.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry said at least 1,036 people have been killed and 2,876 wounded since March 2.

📷 من مكان الغارة التي إستهدفت السان تيريز - حي الاميركان في الضاحية الجنوبية pic.twitter.com/ddSifv2Nzw — Al Jadeed News (@ALJADEEDNEWS) March 23, 2026

On the Israeli side, sirens sounded across several towns in the Upper Galilee amid reports of rockets and drones launched from Lebanon. The Israeli Home Front Command also reported alerts in Zar’it and nearby areas over fears of drone infiltration.

Hezbollah said it launched explosive drones targeting the Lyman barracks north of the Israeli coastal city of Nahariya, and its fighters fired a rocket barrage at Israeli troop gatherings near the Fatima Gate along the Lebanon-Israel border at 01:30 a.m. local time.