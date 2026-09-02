Shafaq News- Tehran

Four members of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) were killed in a US strike in Kermanshah province in western Iran, the Guards said on Wednesday, as Iranian authorities documented further casualties from the latest US strikes on the country.

Iranian news agency Mehr also reported that three Basij members were killed in US strikes targeting Lavan Island in southern Iran.

Earlier on Wednesday, Fars News Agency, citing the Iranian Red Crescent, put the toll at 12 dead and 68 injured, many of them children.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said that it had completed a new wave of strikes against Iranian military targets, hitting air defense systems, radar installations, and maritime assets. Tehran retaliated with drone and missile strikes against US bases in the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Jordan.