Security fears prompt Iran's GPS cut

Shafaq News – Tehran

GPS services were disrupted in parts of Iran due to security concerns, the country’s Minister of Communications, Issa Zarepour, confirmed on Wednesday, citing the threat of Israeli cyber and intelligence activity.

Speaking to local media, Zarepour explained that the move was taken "in response to threats," underlining that it was authorized by “relevant authorities” to protect public safety. “The decision was made to prevent the misuse of location data by Israel,” he clarified.

The minister added that efforts are underway to mitigate the impact on daily life. “In cooperation with domestic knowledge-based companies, we are working on solutions to manage this situation and reduce the inconvenience to citizens, especially drivers,” Zarepour said, noting that testing and implementation of these solutions had already begun.

The GPS restrictions follow broader digital and security measures adopted by Iranian authorities. In June, the government tightened internet access across the country, citing fears of Israeli exploitation of communication networks for military purposes.

The Ministry of Communication and Information Technology stated at the time that these controls were necessary due to "Israel’s use of telecommunication networks for military objectives."

Following a recent ceasefire with Israel, Iran launched a nationwide campaign resulting in the arrest of dozens of individuals accused of being “saboteurs” and “spies” allegedly connected to Tel Aviv.