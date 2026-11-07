Shafaq News- Riyadh/ Sanaa

Saudi Arabia intercepted and destroyed a cruise missile launched by Yemen’s Houthis (Ansarallah) toward the capital, Riyadh, Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Malki, spokesperson for the Saudi-led Coalition fighting in Yemen, said on Saturday.

التحالف: اعتراض وتدمير صاروخ طواف (كروز) أطلقته الميليشيا الحوثية الإرهابية باتجاه منطقة الرياض. https://t.co/ectdOnOH3a — المتحدث الرسمي باسم قوات التحالف (@CJFCSpox) November 7, 2026

Yemen’s internationally recognized government forces reported forcing Houthi fighters to retreat in Taiz province, with clashes continuing along the Al-Shaqb and Al-Aqroudh fronts.

The forces also launched offensive operations against Houthi positions in the Raghwan and Mahzam Mas sectors of Marib province, targeting reinforcements and fortifications.

On Friday, the internationally recognized government announced carrying out 1,211 operations against Ansarallah positions, claiming to have neutralized about 387 Houthi commanders and fighters and destroyed or damaged 96 military vehicles and pieces of equipment.

Meanwhile, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree accused Saudi F-15 and Typhoon aircraft of conducting 67 airstrikes over the preceding 24 hours, targeting non-military sites and killing and wounding dozens of civilians. He put the total number of airstrikes and missiles launched against Yemen since the latest escalation began at 4,264.

شن الطيران الحربي السعودي خلال الـ24 ساعة الماضية 67 غارةً جويةً وصاروخاً استهدف بها الأعيان المدنية في محافظات تعز ولحج وصعدة والجوف ومأرب وذلك من خلال طائرات "F-15" و "تايفون" أقلعت من قاعدتي خميس مشيط والطائف والعدوان الصاروخي من نجران وخلفت عشرات الشهداء والجرحى من المدنيين. ليبلغ إجمالي غارات العدوان السعودي منذ بدء التصعيد على بلدِنا 4264 غارة جوية وصاروخاً. — العميد/ يحيى سريع (@Yah_Saree) November 6, 2026

Fighting between the Houthis and Yemen’s internationally recognized government, backed by Saudi Arabia, has intensified in 2026 after years of relatively stable front lines following a 2022 truce.

The escalation has displaced more than 308,000 people across 10 Yemeni provinces between August 1 and November 4, 2026, according to the United Nations.

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) estimates that the conflict has also cut off life-saving assistance to 800,000 people, with $268 million required to sustain emergency food assistance, nutrition programs, school meals, resilience projects, and humanitarian logistics through 2027.