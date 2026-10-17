Shafaq News- Sanaa

At least 13 people were killed and 29 wounded, including women and children, in alleged Saudi airstrikes, artillery shelling, and sniper fire across Yemen's Taiz and Saada provinces since dawn on Saturday, Houthi-affiliated Al-Masirah TV reported.

The broadcaster accused Saudi forces and troops deployed to the area of targeting civilians, homes, residential neighborhoods, and civilian facilities.

Earlier today, Al-Masirah reported six Saudi airstrikes on Sahar district, two east of Saada city, and additional strikes in Maran and Razih, alongside artillery shelling of border villages.

In Taiz, the Houthi-run Saba news agency separately accused Saudi aircraft of killing nine people and wounding 16 in Maqbanah district. Yemen's internationally recognized government disputed the account, blaming Houthi shelling for eight deaths and six injuries in the same area.

Meanwhile, the Saudi-led coalition announced the destruction of two ballistic missile launchers in Saada, saying they had been used to fire missiles toward Saudi Arabia. It also reported intercepting four drones over Riyadh, the Eastern Province, and southern Saudi Arabia on Saturday.