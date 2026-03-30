Saudi Arabia, Kuwait intercept drones and missiles as US-linked universities shift online

Shafaq News- Riyadh/ Kuwait City/ Beirut/ Sharjah

Saudi Arabia and Kuwait on Monday reported intercepting drones and missiles as the war between the United States and Israel on one side and Iran on the other entered its 31st day.

Saudi Arabia’s Defense Ministry said it intercepted and destroyed five drones and also engaged five ballistic missiles targeting the Eastern Province.

المتحدث الرسمي لـ #وزارة_الدفاع: اعتراض وتدمير 5 مسيّرات خلال الساعات الماضية. pic.twitter.com/HFfw3GWgZp — وزارة الدفاع (@modgovksa) March 30, 2026

المتحدث الرسمي لـ #وزارة_الدفاع: رصد واعتراض 5 صواريخ باليستية باتجاه المنطقة الشرقية. pic.twitter.com/XPRSDpamS9 — وزارة الدفاع (@modgovksa) March 30, 2026

In Kuwait, the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy claimed that an Iranian strike hit a service building at a power generation and water desalination facility, killing an Indian worker and causing significant material damage.

بيان رقم (16) وزارة الكهرباء والماء والطاقة المتجددةتضرر مبنى خدمي في إحدى محطات القوى الكهربائية وتقطير المياه #وزارة_الكهرباء_والماء pic.twitter.com/yOEuRP9vZs — وزارة الكهرباء والماء والطاقة المتجددة 🇰🇼 (@mew_kwt) March 29, 2026

The Kuwaiti National Guard reported downing five drones in areas under its responsibility.

الحرس الوطني: إسقاط مسيرة و4 طائرات "درون" في مواقع المسؤولية التي تتولى ( قوة الواجب ) تأمينهاأعلن المتحدث الرسمي باسم الحرس الوطني العميد د. جدعان فاضل جدعان ان ( قوة الواجب ) تمكنت من إسقاط مسيرة و4 طائرات "درون" في مواقع المسؤولية التي تتولى تأمينها.وقال المتحدث الرسمي… pic.twitter.com/OLL41YEcl1 — الحرس الوطني الكويتي (@kng_kw) March 30, 2026

Meanwhile, the American University of Beirut said it would shift fully online on Monday and Tuesday, suspending all on-campus instruction and exams.

Out of an abundance of caution, we will operate fully online on Monday and Tuesday, with the exception of essential personnel. There will be no instructional activities or exams on campus during these two days.Read more: https://t.co/fo9ZVfFFHz pic.twitter.com/zuT5AbBxtj — American University of Beirut (@AUB_Lebanon) March 29, 2026

The American University of Sharjah also confirmed it would continue remote operations “until further notice,” with all classes and assessments conducted online as authorities monitor developments.

The university will continue to operate remotely until further notice as we continue to monitor developments and prioritize the safety and well-being of our community. During this period, all academic activities, including classes and assessments, will continue online. Faculty… pic.twitter.com/I07E7LzJmW — American University of Sharjah (@AUSharjah) March 29, 2026

The developments follow the outbreak of the US-Israeli war against Iran on February 28, which has caused widespread damage, civilian casualties, and the killing of senior commanders from Iran’s armed forces and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), an elite military branch. Iran has responded with missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and US military facilities across the region, including bases in Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

In a further escalation, the IRGC has threatened to target US and Israeli universities across the region after Israeli strikes hit Iranian higher education institutions, including the Iran University of Science and Technology in Tehran.