Saudi Arabia, Kuwait intercept drones and missiles as US-linked universities shift online

Saudi Arabia, Kuwait intercept drones and missiles as US-linked universities shift online
2026-03-30T07:11:35+00:00

Shafaq News- Riyadh/ Kuwait City/ Beirut/ Sharjah

Saudi Arabia and Kuwait on Monday reported intercepting drones and missiles as the war between the United States and Israel on one side and Iran on the other entered its 31st day.

Saudi Arabia’s Defense Ministry said it intercepted and destroyed five drones and also engaged five ballistic missiles targeting the Eastern Province.

In Kuwait, the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy claimed that an Iranian strike hit a service building at a power generation and water desalination facility, killing an Indian worker and causing significant material damage.

The Kuwaiti National Guard reported downing five drones in areas under its responsibility.

Meanwhile, the American University of Beirut said it would shift fully online on Monday and Tuesday, suspending all on-campus instruction and exams.

The American University of Sharjah also confirmed it would continue remote operations “until further notice,” with all classes and assessments conducted online as authorities monitor developments.

The developments follow the outbreak of the US-Israeli war against Iran on February 28, which has caused widespread damage, civilian casualties, and the killing of senior commanders from Iran’s armed forces and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), an elite military branch. Iran has responded with missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and US military facilities across the region, including bases in Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

In a further escalation, the IRGC has threatened to target US and Israeli universities across the region after Israeli strikes hit Iranian higher education institutions, including the Iran University of Science and Technology in Tehran.

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