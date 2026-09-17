Shafaq News- Riyadh

One person was killed and two others were injured on Thursday when debris from an intercepted drone fell in Taif, western Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Civil Defense said.

The authority said the drone, which it attributed to Yemen’s Houthis (Ansarallah), was intercepted and destroyed before debris fell over the province.

#الدفاع_المدني: سقوط شظايا اعتراض طائرة مسيّرة في محافظة الطائف نتج عنها حالة وفاة وإصابتان وأضرار مادية في عدد من المباني والمركبات. pic.twitter.com/2QltjNAlrF — الدفاع المدني السعودي (@SaudiDCD) September 17, 2026

A Yemeni resident was killed, while a Saudi national and a Pakistani resident were injured. The Pakistani national was in critical condition.

The falling debris also damaged several buildings and vehicles, according to the Civil Defense.

The incident comes amid an escalation in Houthi missile and drone attacks on Saudi territory. On September 14, Saudi authorities said attacks on Taif, Khamis Mushait and Abha injured 13 civilians and damaged homes and vehicles.

Saudi Arabia also said its air defenses intercepted a Houthi drone south of Mecca on Tuesday before it entered restricted airspace around the city. The Houthis denied attempting to target Mecca, saying their operations were aimed at Saudi military and energy sites.