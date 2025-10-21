SDF captures ISIS leader with Coalition support

2025-10-21T14:12:06+00:00

Shafaq News – Raqqa

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) detained a high-level ISIS operative during a precise security operation conducted with support from the International Coalition forces on Tuesday, in the city of al-Tabqa, in Raqqa province.

In a statement, the SDF explained the operation followed surveillance of the suspect, identified as Ahmed Abdel Qader Al-Moussa, noting that he was arrested during a raid on his hideout without any clashes.

“Al-Mousa was responsible for overseeing the transfer and distribution of weapons and military equipment to ISIS cells, as well as monitoring SDF military positions,” the statement clarified, adding that a cache of weapons and hand grenades was seized during the raid.

Earlier, multiple ISIS cells were dismantled in two coordinated raids in eastern Deir ez-Zor.

