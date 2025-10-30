SDF blames Syrian army mine for deadly Tishrin Dam blast

Shafaq News – Damascus

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on Thursday accused the Syrian Ministry of Defense of misleading the public over an explosion near the Tishrin Dam in northern Syria, asserting that the blast was caused by a landmine inside a government-controlled area, not a missile strike.

In a statement, the SDF rejected Damascus’s accusation that its fighters had targeted Syrian army personnel, calling the claim “entirely false” and refuted by field evidence.

Damascus is misled again: an internal mine explosion kills its forces in the TishreenDam countrysideYesterday, the Ministry of Defense in the Damascus government falsely accused our forces of targeting its members with a missile in the Tishreen Dam countryside. This claim is… https://t.co/3ZpiQk8KOL — Syrian Democratic Forces (@SDF_Syria) October 30, 2025

The group said its media office obtained video footage showing Syrian army soldiers killed by a landmine detonation within their own position near the dam. The injuries, it added, were consistent with an upward blast, confirming an internal explosion rather than an external attack.

The SDF noted the footage showed no signs of shelling or defensive response, indicating the absence of any confrontation. It said the mine had likely been planted earlier by pro-government units and exploded due to “negligence and poor coordination.”